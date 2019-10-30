Home World

Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary

The coin comes ahead of the inauguration of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minster Khan on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

“Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” Khan said in the post. (Photo source: Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial)

By Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion in November, Pakistan on Wednesday issued a Rs 50 commemorative coin.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a picture of the coin. “Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” Khan said in the post.

The coin comes ahead of the inauguration of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minster Khan on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. On Monday, Khan also laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Sikh Guru.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (EPTB) Chairman Amir Ahmed said that the Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib next month to celebrate the birth anniversary of their religious founder  
will be able to buy the commemorative coin. 

The postage stamps will also be issued, which will be worth Rs 8 and could be used commonly, will have the image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

Last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur Corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the final resting place of Guru Nanak — in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Ex-PM flags off cancer detection vans in Punjab
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday flagged off nine mobile cancer detection units for Punjab. The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

