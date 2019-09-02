Home World

China lodges case against US with WTO over import duties

Sputnik quoted Chinese Commerce Ministry as saying that Beijing has lodged a case against Washington with the WTO over US import duties.

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

US China

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: China on Monday lodged a case against the US with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over the import duties.

Sputnik quoted Chinese Commerce Ministry as saying that Beijing has lodged a case against Washington with the WTO over US import duties.

The Ministry also said the latest tariffs imposed by the US violated an agreement reached by the Presidents of China and the US in a meeting in Osaka.

It also said China will resolutely protect its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules.

ALSO READ: Confusion clouds China's social credit system 

The latest round of spat comes as the countries struggle to reach out a deal.

On September 1, the United States started imposing 15 per cent duties on various Chinese goods.

This comes even as US President Donald Trump said last month that he was having a second thought about raising tariffs against China.

At a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump was asked if he was rethinking his decision to escalate tariffs against China.

He replied: "Yeah, sure. Why not?"

Asked again, he repeated: "Might as well. Might as well ... I have second thoughts about everything."

China had announced its plans to impose an additional tariff on USD 75 billion worth of US products, in retaliation to Trump's threats to impose new duties on Chinese imports next month.

The new duties would be implemented in two batches - the first from September 1 and the second from December 15, reported South China Morning Post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China WTO US
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp