Home World

Pakistan has tactical nuclear bombs as small as 125-250-grams to target India: Pak Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad

Pakistan has been rattled by India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and division of the state into two union territories.

Published: 02nd September 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan has tactical nuclear weapons as small as 125-250 grams which are capable of destroying a targeted area, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has claimed, amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir.

Rasheed, a known motormouth, told reporters in Nankana Sahib in Punjab province on Sunday that the Line of Control with India and other bilateral accords with New Delhi had been ended by Pakistan after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"Pakistan has as small as 125-250-gram atom bombs also, which may hit (and destroy) a targeted area," The News newspaper quoted the minister as saying after he inspected an under-construction railway station building.

His comments came as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been harping on the possibility of a military confrontation between the two nuclear armed countries over the Kashmir issue.

He said India should avoid a war with Pakistan, lest it proves the last one between the two nuclear armed countries.

The minister, who suffered an electric shock on Friday while speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally during the "Kashmir Hour", said that if a war was imposed on Pakistan, India would be divided into 22 parts.

Reacting to Pakistan raising the nuclear issue frequently, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson earlier this month noted that Islamabad would like to project a "panic situation" in South Asia.

"From their side, they would like to project a panic situation, the international community does not think there is a war like situation. It is a ploy to deflect attention," the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi on August 9.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after New Delhi on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Rasheed claimed that India committed "two blunders": firstly, conducting atomic explosions with a wrong perception that Pakistan would not do so; secondly, it scrapped special status of Kashmir on August 5, believing Kashmiris would not react to it.

The railways minister, who cancelled the Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains between the two countries after India's decision on Kashmir, said only result-oriented dialogue could be started with New Delhi.

He said, "a dialogue is possible if India takes a step towards resolving the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

He claimed the Pakistan government and all Opposition parties were united and on one page on the issue of Kashmir.

Rasheed said while Pakistan was following the policy of peace, India had adopted an aggressive strategy.

Last week he said that US President Donald Trump was "deceiving" both India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nuclear weapons nuclear bombs Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp