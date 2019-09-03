Combating Hindutva ideology is a challenge, says Pakistan Minister Qureshi

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the greatest challenge before Pakistan's foreign policy is how to stand up to India's Hindutva ideology.

Qureshi was speaking at a seminar in Islamabad themed "Pakistan's foreign policy in a changing world" on Tuesday.

"It is a great challenge how to sustain and add momentum to the moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination while preserving peace in the region," he said.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said: "Prime Minister Modi is influenced by the fascist ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Our policy is to stand up to it."

Qureshi raised the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir pointing to India reinforcing its troops and guns in the Kashmir Valley which has created a humanitarian crisis.

Qureshi claimed that over eight million Kashmiris were facing inhumane military siege and a clampdown on their lives with no access to basic facilities including food, medicine and communication.

Describing foreign policy challenges and interests as being inter-linked, Qureshi also said there are no permanent friends or enemies among nations, but only interests.