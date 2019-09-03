Ex-Pakistan envoy mistakes porn star for Jammu and Kashmir pellet-gun victim

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In an embarrassing gaffe, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, retweeted the picture of an adult movie star, mistaking him to be a Kashmiri protester who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

The ex-envoy's tweet became the centre of jokes after being highlighted by Pakistan-based journalist Naila Inayat who posted screenshots of Basit retweeting the post on Twitter.

Basit had retweeted a waggish post from the handle @blundertarar with a still from an adult film starring porn actor Johnny Sins.

Inayat tweeted: "Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really."

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

The Twitter screenshots that Inayat had shared showed Basit retweeting a tweet with a picture and a message: "Yousuf from Ananthnag...lost vision due from pellet...pls raise your voice."

The former envoy later deleted his tweet.

Meanwhile, Naila's tweet went viral and has been retweeted as well as circulated widely across social media and has garnered over 10,000 likes so far.