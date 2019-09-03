Home World

'Shouldn't be too bad' if my Twitter account is hacked: US President Donald Trump

In 2017, Trump's Twitter account was deactivated for 11-minute by a disgruntled Twitter customer service worker on his last day at work.

Published: 03rd September 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: For US President Donald Trump, it "should not be too bad" if someone hacks his Twitter account that has 63.8 million followers.

Reacting after hackers broke into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account last week and posted a flurry of rogue tweets including racial slurs, Trump told reporters he is not worried if his Twitter account @realDonaldTrump is compromised.

"Well, I hope they are not hacking my account, but actually, if they do, they are not going to learn too much more than what I put out, right? Shouldn't be too bad," trump told a reporter when asked if he is worried that his Twitter account could also be hacked.

ALSO READ: China says US President Donald Trump's claims about fentanyl origin are false

In 2017, Trump's Twitter account was deactivated for 11-minute by a disgruntled Twitter customer service worker on his last day at work.

In 2013, his Twitter account was hacked and the hackers tweeted a lyric from Lil' Wayne's verse in the Will.I.Am song, "Scream and Shout."

ALSO READ: Donald Trump moves ahead with new tariffs on Chinese products

Trump later tweeted that "My Twitter has been seriously hacked and we are looking for the perpetrators."

On August 31, by taking control of Dorsey's number, hackers posted tweets via text messages on his Twitter account.

The micro-blogging platform later said that it secured Dorsey's account which became victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Donald Trump Twitter
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp