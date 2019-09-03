Home World

UK's Boris Johnson loses major vote on Brexit, snap elections likely 

Tory MP Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats right in front of the PM Boris Jhonson.

Published: 03rd September 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday lost his first major vote in Parliament on Brexit as rebel MPs from his own Conservative Party sided with the Opposition to take control of the House of Commons business, which could delay Brexit and force snap elections.

In a vote that went against Johnson 328 votes to 301, the Commons got through a crucial motion that demands a debate on seeking a further extension from the European Union (EU) to the October 31 Brexit deadline if no withdrawal agreement is in place by mid-October.

ALSO READ: I don't want an election, says United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson in latest Brexit warning

With 21 of Johnson's own party MPs voting against the government, the prospect of the bill to block a no-deal Brexit clearing on Wednesday became more of a reality and the likelihood of a snap general election also in play by around October 14.

If the vote on Wednesday also goes against Johnson, he will be tied down by Parliament to seek until at least January 31, 2020, to finalise a so-called divorce bill.

As was expected, Johnson made a statement immediately after confirming that he will not surrender to that demand and will instead table his own motion under the UK's Fixed Term Parliament Act to seek a general election to avert what he branded as "more dither, more delay and more confusion".

ALSO READ: Protests criticise British PM Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit

"Let there be no doubt about the consequences of this vote tonight.

It means that Parliament is on the brink of wrecking any deal we might be able to strike in Brussels," said Johnson soon after his first major defeat as PM.

"Because tomorrow's bill would hand control of the negotiations to the EU.

And that would mean more dither, more delay, more confusion," he said.

In a clear warning to his party rebels, he said if Parliament votes for the bill to block a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, the public will have to choose who goes to the EU on October 17 to sort the issue out and take Brexit forward.

"The people of this country will have to choose.

The Leader of the Opposition [Jeremy Corbyn] has been begging for an election for two years.

"I don't want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow [Wednesday] to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this.

I can confirm that tonight we will are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliament Act," he said.

Corbyn said the vote had proved there is no majority in the UK for a no-deal Brexit and that Johnson should first take no deal off the table before trying to table any election motion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boris Jhonson UK
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp