Home World

US President Donald Trump warns China about delaying trade talks

US President Donald Trump wants to reduce the massive and unsustainable trade deficit with China.

Published: 03rd September 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China over delaying trade talks, saying a deal would be even tougher if he was re-elected next year.

The US and China are locked in a trade war since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items in March last year.

In response, China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

Trump said China would prefer for another candidate to win the White House next year.

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China. While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of 'ripoff USA' (USD 600 B/year), 16 months plus is a long time to be haemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot....," Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

Trump wants to reduce the massive and unsustainable trade deficit with China.

He also wants China to stop bullying American companies and theft of US intellectual properties.

In the latest escalation of the trade war with China, the Trump administration this month slapped a 15 per cent tariff on USD 112 billion worth of Chinese goods.

ALSO READ: China says US President Donald Trump's claims about fentanyl origin are false

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get much tougher! In the meantime, China's Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!" Trump said in a warning to China.

Trump has also accused China of trying to interfere in American presidential elections and campaigning against him.

In recent months he has alleged that China is betting on his opponents from the Democratic party winning the 2020 presidential poll.

China has denied these allegations.

In another tweet, he refused to join hands with the European Union and other trading partners alleging that they are also unfair.

"For all of the 'geniuses' out there, many who have been in other administrations and 'taken to the cleaners' by China, that want me to get together with the EU and others to go after China trade practices remember, the EU and all treat us very unfairly on trade also. Will change!" he said.

"Germany, and so many other countries, have negative interest rates, 'they get paid for loaning money', and our Federal Reserve fails to act! Remember, these are also our weak currency competitors!" Trump tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump China US China Trade
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp