Home World

India, Russia decide to expand bilateral trade to USD 30 billion by 2025

Both the sides expressed their interest in expanding the participation of Russian business in 'Make in India' programme and that of Indian companies in investment projects in Russia.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi meet in Vladivostok.

Russian President Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi meet in Vladivostok. (Photo | @narendramodi, Twitter)

By PTI

RUSSIA: India and Russia on Wednesday decided to step up industrial cooperation and create new technological and investment partnership, especially in advanced high-tech areas, with an aim to increase bilateral trade to USD 30 billion by 2025.

According to a joint statement issued by the Russian government after 20th India-Russia Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin also agreed that the work on promoting mutual settlements of payments in national currencies will be continued.

Modi is visiting Russia on the invitation of President Putin. The 20th IndiaRussia Annual Summit was held in Vladivostok.

ALSO READ: PM Modi visits Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with Russian President Putin

Modi also participated in the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the Chief Guest. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the stable mutual growth of trade turnover, the statement said.

"To bring it to USD 30 billion by 2025, they agreed to more actively engage the impressive resource and human resources potential of India and Russia, enhance industrial cooperation, create new technological and investment partnership, especially in advanced high-tech areas and find new avenues and forms of cooperation," it said.

India-Russia bilateral merchandise trade was about USD 8.2 billion during 2018-19.

Both the sides expressed their interest in expanding the participation of Russian business in 'Make in India' programme and that of Indian companies in investment projects in Russia.

In this context, the statement said they agreed to speed up preparations for signing of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments.

It was also agreed to intensify work for eliminating trade barriers.

This would be facilitated, inter alia, by the proposed Trading Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Republic of India.

The statement further said India is ready to play a significant role in the Arctic Council, while Russia expressed its readiness to participate in major infrastructural and other projects in India.

The two sides have also agreed to cooperate in supply of coking coal from Russian Far East to India.

"The leaders are determined to forge cooperation in geological exploration and joint development of oil and gas fields in Russia and India, including offshore fields," the statement said.

India and Russia agreed to consider the prospects for expanding cooperation in hydro and thermal power, energy efficiency as well as for designing and constructing facilities that generate energy from non-conventional sources.

"With the signing of the Roadmap for cooperation in Hydrocarbons for 201924 during the Summit, both Sides expect bilateral cooperation in this sector to touch new heights in the next five years," it added.

Further, the two sides agreed to review the possibility of expanding direct passenger and cargo flights including flights between various regions of both the countries.

Also, the Sides acknowledged the opportunities to increase bilateral trade in the sphere of agriculture.

They expressed their intent to take specific steps to enhance legal framework in this sector and harmonize phytosanitary standards, develop logistics, find new ways to promote agricultural commodities in the two countries' markets and study the capacities and needs of each other more carefully.

Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit on Wednesday during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi in Russia Russia India ties India Russia ties India-Russia Annual Summit
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp