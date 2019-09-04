Indian MPs thwart Pakistan attempt to raise Kashmir at UNICEF event

By IANS

COLOMBO: A Congress and a BJP MP thwarted Pakistan's attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at a UNICEF meet in Sri Lanka. The Indian delegation asserted that Kashmir was India's "internal matter".

The Pakistanis brought up "Kashmir" at the 3rd South Asia Parliamentarian Platform Meeting here on Tuesday, but Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave it back by reminding the delegation of their own country's poor record on the human rights of minorities. BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal strongly asserted that Kashmir was India's "internal matter".

In a video that has gone viral since, the two parliamentarians are seen arguing India's case.

The Sri Lankan Parliament and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) hosted parliamentarians from South Asian countries on Monday and Tuesday to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the Convention of the Rights of the Child.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue. India has thwarted all its attempts so far.