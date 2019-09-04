Home World

Protest at Indian High Commission in London over Kashmir turns violent

Tuesday's incident marked the second time after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

Published: 04th September 2019

A damaged window pane after protests outside Indian High Commission in London turned violent. (Photo | @HCI_London/Twitter)

By ANI

LONDON: The Indian High Commission in London was gripped with fresh protests on Tuesday (local time) over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir that turned out to be violent after damages were caused to the building premises.

"Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises," the Indian Mission in London tweeted.

Tuesday's incident marked the second time after India raised concerns over protests outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

Responding to the tweet by India in the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the violent protests, saying it was "unacceptable". Khan said, "I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action."

The Independence Day celebrations by the Indian diaspora in London were disrupted by Pakistan-backed protestors and anti-Khalistani elements, who pelted stones and eggs on embassy building and Indians gathered outside.

Meanwhile, London police also arrested four people in connection with the incident. A foot-long dagger was confiscated from one of the protesters, the police said.

The protests were organised against the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

