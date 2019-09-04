Home World

'Russia to launch special stamp to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi'

The announcement on the postal stamp came a day after Prime Minister Modi made a reference about the stamp and an App to popularise Yoga.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Putin, Modi

Russian President Putin welcomes Indian PM Narendra Modi in Vladivostok. (Photo | MEA / Twitter)

By PTI

RUSSIA: To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Russia will launch a special stamp, Indian Ambassador to Moscow D B Venkatesh Varma said here on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters after the summit-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Varma said India was grateful to Russia for the honour given to father of the nation (India) Mahatma Gandhi.

"On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Russian Government has taken a decision to issue a special commemorative stamp....President Putin has already made a reference to it during the press conference in his remarks.

We are grateful to Russia for this honour to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary," he said.

ALSO READ | India, Russia against 'outside influence' in internal matters of any nation: PM Modi

Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

The announcement on the postal stamp came a day after Prime Minister Modi made a reference about the stamp and an App to popularise Yoga.

"As a part of efforts to boost cultural cooperation, a special stamp to commemorate Gandhi Ji's 150th Jayanti would be released.

An innovative App to popularise Yoga would also be inaugurated. I hope more Russian sisters and brothers make Yoga an integral part of their routine," he said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russia India ties India russia ties Modi in Russia
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp