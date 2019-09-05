Home World

PM Modi meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir, seeks extradition of Zakir Naik

Naik is wanted in India for serious charges related to terrorism after his name cropped in connection with a ghastly terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during their meeting ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Russky Island. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VLADIVOSTOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad and the two leaders discussed ways to diversify the bilateral ties to benefit people in both the countries.

Prime Minister Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held here in the Russian Far East Region.

"Meetings continue in Vladivostok. Prime Ministers @chedetofficial and Narendra Modi discuss ways to diversify India-Malaysia cooperation for the benefit of people in both countries.

"Strengthening ties with an important ASEAN partner," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"PM Narendra Modi met with Malaysian PM @chedetofficial on the margins of EEF2019 in Vladivostok.

"Discussions focused on the multiple layers of India - Malaysian bilateral relationship," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi arrived in Russia on Wednesday to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the EEF.

On his arrival, Modi received a guard of honour at Vladivostok International Airport.

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.

The EEF is being held in Russia's Far East port city of Vladivostok on September 4-6.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, briefing reporters on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia in New Delhi last week said that expanding cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector will be a major focus area during his trip to Vladivostok.

"The prime minister has said it on a number of times that we need to bring the relationship with Russia beyond civil nuclear and defence cooperation into other areas of the economy," he had said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in Malaysia with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, on Thursday.

It was decided that officials of the two countries will be in touch, he said, while responding to a question on the issue in the context of India's request to Malaysia for Naik's extradition.

Naik is wanted in India for serious charges related to terrorism after his name cropped in connection with a ghastly terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in July 2016.

The Mumbai-born 53-year-old founder of the controversial 'Peace TV' has been living in Malaysia since 2017 after fleeing from India and the previous government there had granted permanent residency to him.

The current Malaysian government has so far not decided on sending him back to India but has barred him from delivering his public speeches.

His activities are under constant monitoring of the Malaysian authorities.

Most recently, he made some racial comments, after which Malaysia's Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that no one is above the country's law, "much less a permanent resident" even if he is Zakir Naik.

(With inputs from other agencies)

