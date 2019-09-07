Home World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham mocks him over 'failed' Kashmir solidarity call

In the aftermath of the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370, Khan had announced that Pakistan would observe Kashmir Hour 'every Friday'.

Published: 07th September 2019 12:14 PM

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Twitter Screenshot)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ex-wife Reham Khan mocked and deemed former's so-called 'Kashmir solidarity hour' call as a 'failure'.

Reham posted a tweet in Urdu on Friday, which read, "Woh jinhonay Kashmiriyon kay saath izhar-e-yakjaheeti kay liye har Jumma 30 minutes khada hona tha, unn ki himmat ek he haftey mein jawaab dey gayi. Shayad selected mausam behtar honay ka intezar kar rahay hain, phir karengey izhar-e-yagjahiti"

The tweet roughly stated that those who pledged to stand by the Kashmiris for 30 minutes every Friday failed to comply with their promise.

In the aftermath of the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370, Khan had announced that Pakistan would observe Kashmir Hour "every Friday."

While the first week itself was a damp squib, barely drawing people despite desperate attempts made by the authorities in the country, no sign of the continuation of the shallow moment was witnessed this Friday.

The failure of the movement left Pakistan red-faced, as it continues its pursuit of raking up the Kashmir issue in international forums.

The country has found itself completely isolated on the international front, after being snubbed at the United Nations Security Council, as well as by countries like Russia, France, and the US.

India also repeatedly maintained that its decision on Kashmir is strictly an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

