Afghanistan commits to holding Presidential elections on time

KABUL: The Afghan government has reiterated its stance to hold the Presidential elections on time and move forward the ongoing peace process with "full wisdom and precision."

"The government of Afghanistan reiterates its stance on holding the presidential elections on September 28 to make sure the establishment of a legitimate government through the ballot box and to move forward the ongoing peace process with full wisdom and precision," said a statement from the Presidential office.

"We have consistently stressed that genuine peace is possible when the Taliban stop the killing of Afghans, embrace an inclusive ceasefire, and enter into direct negotiations with the Afghan government," the statement added.

The presidential office also thanked the United States and other allies for their efforts to bring peace to the country and pledged to work together to achieve this goal.

In recent days, the Taliban have conducted a number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan killing dozens of people, including a US serviceman.

For long, the United States has been negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, which would envisage the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee that it would cut ties to terrorist organizations and ensure that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he cancelled the meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as the Taliban leaders over the recent deadly terrorist attacks.