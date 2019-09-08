Home World

Third Republican candidate enters US 2020 Presidential election race against Donald Trump

Sanford, 59, joins former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and conservative radio host Joe Walsh in the bid to challenge Trump for the nomination.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Republican politician Mark Sanford

Republican politician Mark Sanford (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, a critic of US President Donald Trump, on Sunday became the third Republican to challenge him in the party's primary contest for the 2020 presidential race, reports said.

"I'm here to tell you now that I am going to get in," Sanford said in a TV interview, the BBC reported.

Sanford, 59, joins former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and conservative radio host Joe Walsh in the bid to challenge Trump for the nomination, though the President remains the favourite choice of the party.

ALSO READ: Joe Walsh, second Republican to join 2020 US presidential race to challenge Donald Trump

Contending that the Republican Party had lost its way, he told Fox News that it was necessary to "have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican".

Sanford also criticised the current state of deficits and spending, saying that Trump, who "has called himself the king of debt", has "a familiarity and comfort level with debt" which was, in his view, leading the nation in "the wrong direction".

The Republican National Convention, at which the nominee will be formally chosen, will take place in August next year after a series of state primary elections and party caucuses, though some states, including Sanford's South Carolina, have decided not to hold primaries, so as to pave way for Trump's renomination.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mark Sanford Donald Trump US US 2020 elections
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp