Home World

Foreign Ministers of China and Nepal meet in Kathmandu

The two sides are expected to sign two agreements related to educational and economic cooperation during the visit.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali (Photo | Twitter/ @MofaNepal)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali here on Monday and the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties with special focus on economic cooperation. Foreign Minister Wang, who arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday, is on a three-day official visit to Nepal.

The two sides are expected to sign two agreements related to educational and economic cooperation during the visit, an official said. Various important issues, including the implementation of the past agreements reached between the two countries, review of bilateral relations and the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal are expected to have figured in the talks, the official said.

Wang will also call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The Chinese leader will return home on Tuesday. China has been investing heavily in Nepal in the last few years to enhance the connectivity and infrastructure.

In June last year, China and Nepal signed eight agreements for developing major infrastructure projects in the land-locked Himalayan nation to further deepen bilateral ties.

Nepal Prime Minister Oli, during his brief tenure in 2016 widened China-Nepal ties by signing the transit trade treaty with China to reduce the dependence of his land-locked country on India at the height of the Madhesis agitation. He sought the expansion of road links through Tibet besides extension of China's railway to Nepal through the Himalayas.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in Beijing that China and Nepal were "comprehensive cooperative partners" with everlasting friendship. "In recent years under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), we have stepped up efforts to build cross Himalayan, all dimensional connectivity network," he said, referring to infrastructure projects linking Tibet with Nepal.

The two countries are also discussing plans to extend the Chinese railway network in Tibet to Nepal. "Our cooperation in all sectors is growing rapidly," Geng said referring to Nepalese President Bhandari's recent visit to Beijing during which the two countries signed the protocol to operationalise transit treaty for Nepal to access Chinese ports. "This visit by State Councillor Wang is to implement our leaders' consensus and promote the exchange of cooperation as well as all-round development of bilateral relations," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wang Yi Pradeep Kumar Gyawali China Nepal ties China Nepal meeting
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp