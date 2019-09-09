Posters highlighting human rights violations in Pakistan's Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appear outside UN

By ANI

GENEVA: Posters and banners highlighting human rights violations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have appeared in front of the United Nations office here during the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The Baloch Human Rights Council, which has been highlighting the issue of extra-judicial killings, torture and abductions of political activists in Pakistan's Balochistan province, has also launched the '#PakistanStopGenocide' campaign to seek international attention on the issue.

A massive tent has also been set up at Broken Chair outside the UN here where a special documentary on Baloch genocide will be screened.

Several meetings will also be held in the tent in which human rights activists, Members of European Parliament and other NGOs will participate.

The 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council started on Monday.