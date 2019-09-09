Top US, Pakistan military officials discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Top military officials of Pakistan and the US on Monday discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Kashmir.

A high-level US military delegation led by US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie held talks with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other top military officials.

"The geostrategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed," according to a brief statement by the Pakistan Army.

The key meeting was held just a day after US President Donald Trump cancelled a secret summit with Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a draft accord that would see the US withdraw thousands of troops from the war-torn country.

Trump called off the talks after the terror group admitted it was behind a suicide car bomb attack on Thursday that had killed an American soldier and 11 others in the capital of Kabul.

Pakistan played a key role in arranging the parleys which resulted in a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban.

But before the singing of the document, the peace process was derailed.

Pakistan on Sunday urged all sides to follow restraint, saying there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.