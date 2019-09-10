Home World

Foreign policy hawk John Bolton chucked out of the White House

Bolton was named Trump's third national security adviser in March 2018 after the departure of Army Gen. H.R. McMaster. Trump said he would name a replacement for Bolton next week.

Published: 10th September 2019 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

John Bolton

John Bolton (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

US President Donald Trump fired John Bolton on Tuesday, saying he disagreed strongly with many of his national security advisor’s views.Bolton denied being fired and said he had offered to resign. His ouster was a shocker to many in the White House.

While Bolton disagreed with Trump on most foreign policy matters, his strong position against peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David, which the President scrapped on Sunday, could have been the tipping point, analysts believe.

Bolton, who has been part of Republican administrations since Ronald Reagan was the country’s president, is known for his hawkish views and vociferously supported the 2003 Iraq invasion when he was the American ambassador to the UN under George W Bush.

His ouster means that Trump would continue with his isolationist ‘America First’ policy. Bolton’s interventionist suggestions in Venezuela and elsewhere gave him the image of a warmonger.Bolton also advised Trump against a whirlwind rapprochement with North Korea, who did not listen to him. This drew the ire of Pyongyang, which was careful enough to flatter Trump but criticised Bolton as ‘a defective human product’ and worse.

Opposed Pompeo on Taliban peace talks
While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad favoured a deal with the Taliban, Bolton, Lindsey Graham and retired generals Jack Keane and David Petraeus were against it

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump John Bolton John Bolton fired
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp