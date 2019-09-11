Billboards highlighting Pakistani genocide of Pashtuns appear in Geneva

By ANI

GENEVA: In a number of billboards posted across the Swiss city of Geneva, the Pashtun people are urging the United Nations to take action against Pakistan to stop the extermination of their people.

The Pashtuns, mostly residing in the Sindh and Punjab provinces of Pakistan, continue to face a cultural annihilation along with systematic violence, mistreatment, and intimidation at the hands of the Pakistani military establishment.

The billboards highlight an upcoming exposition on the genocide of the Pashtuns in Pakistan. The exposition, which will be held on September 17 and September 27 at the Hall Bungener in Geneva, is part of a movement to elevate the voices of the Pashtuns.

The Pakistani military establishment through various operations in the region has continued to wreak havoc and injustices on the entire community of the Pashtuns.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed or forcibly disappeared. The minority group has been forced either to relegate themselves to such atrocious conditions or abandon their homes.

Flocking to neighbouring cities in mass numbers, the displaced Pashtuns are stereotyped as terrorists when they attempt to settle elsewhere.

At present, extrajudicial executions of the Pashtuns are on the rise. The number of deaths and missing persons has skyrocketed. Neither the state nor external authorities and organisations have made a point to protest against these blatant human rights abuses on the global platform.

Until and unless the UN takes clear and definitive action against the Pakistani government, the Pashtun people will continue to suffer under Islamabad's brutal discriminatory agenda. The UN and the rest of the international community must utilise its diplomatic resources to finally end the genocide of the Pashtun people once and for all.

The development has come at the same time when Pakistan has been continuing to cry foul over Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session here.