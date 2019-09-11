Home World

Salmonella bacteria found in MDH sambar masala sold in US

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

MDH Samhar masala

MDH Samhar masala (Photo | MDH spices website)

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: After the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected the salmonella bacteria in the MDH brand 'sambar masala', the company is withdrawing at least three lots of the product from the shelves.

Produced by R Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by the House Of Spices (India), the product was tested by the FDA through a certified laboratory and found positive for salmonella.

The recalled MDH sambar masala was distributed in northern California retail stores, House Of Spices (India) said in a statement.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrohea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrohea may be so severe that the patient requires hospitalisation.

Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe symptoms.

The recall was initiated after it the FDA discovered that the salmonella contaminated products were distributed.

"Consumers who have purchased the MDH SAMBAR MASALA, 3.5 oz (100g) are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," House Of Spices said in the statement issued last week.

