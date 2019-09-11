Vietnam inaugurates Southeast Asia's largest solar power farm

By IANS

HANOI: Vietnam has inaugurated Southeast Asia's largest solar power farm which has the capacity to produce 688 million kWh of electricity annually.

The Dau Tieng Solar Power Complex, a joint venture with the Thai industrial group B.Grimm Power Public Company, occupies 540 hectares in Tay Ninh province, some 100 km from Ho Chi Minh City, and has an investment of more than $391 million, developer Xuan Cau told Efe news on Wednesday.

The complex, which was officially inaugurated on Saturday, was constructed on the Dau Tieng Reservoir - the largest artificial lake in Vietnam - and is expected to generate 10 per cent of the country's solar energy to guarantee supply to 320,000 homes.

The company said it will also prevent the emission of 595,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.

Vietnam, in the last few years, has been trying to attract foreign investment in renewable energy, which is in its initial stages, in a country where hydropower plants and thermal power stations make up the majority of the supply.