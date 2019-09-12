Home World

Denied long term visa to be with his partner, gay American sues Japan government

Long-term resident status, granted in consideration of special circumstances, has a maximum designated term of five years.

In Japan, such unions are not legally recognized.

By IANS

TOKYO: An American gay man who married his Japanese partner in the US sued the Japanese government on Thursday, demanding it grant him long-term resident status.

US national Andrew High and his Japanese partner Kohei reside together in Tokyo and are also seeking 11 million yen ($102,000) in damages in the suit filed with the Tokyo District Court, claiming the government's repeated denial of a long-term visa has impinged on the couple's freedom to live as a family, Kyodo News Agency reported.

According to the suit, the couple have been together for around 15 years and married in 2015 following the legalization of same-sex marriage by the US Supreme Court across all 50 states.

High has applied unsuccessfully for a Japanese long-term resident visa five times since 2018.

He currently resides in Japan on a temporary visa and argues he could face deportation if the Japanese government refuses to renew it.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan said it will respond appropriately after examining the details of the suit.

Earlier this year, a Taiwanese man became the first foreign gay partner of a Japanese citizen to be granted special resident status by the Justice Ministry, following the revocation of a deportation order for overstaying his visa.

