New Zealand moves mosque shooting trial to avoid clash with Ramadan

Australian Brenton Tarrant's trial was due to begin on May 4, 2020, which next year will coincide with Ramadan in the Islamic calendar.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:27 PM

In this courtroom drawing, Brenton Tarrant, the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019 appears via video link at the Christchurch District Court, from the maximum security prison in Auckland where he's being held (File photo | AP)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's High Court on Thursday altered next year's trial dates for the man accused of murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch mosques to avoid the hearing clashing with the holy month of Ramadan.

Australian Brenton Tarrant's trial was due to begin on May 4, 2020, which next year will coincide with Ramadan in the Islamic calendar.

A statement released by the court said prosecutors were concerned the clash would pose a problem.

"A number of the witnesses to be called at trial are of the Islamic faith," it said.

It said a new June 2 start date for the trial had been confirmed after the defence raised no objection to the change.

ALSO READ: Australia blocks websites hosting Christchurch mosque massacre video

The court is scheduled to hold a brief hearing on October 3, when it is expected to make a decision on a request by the defence team to move the trial away from Christchurch.

The South Island city was the scene of the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history on March 15, when Tarrant allegedly opened fire at two mosques while live-streaming his actions on social media.

Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act.

