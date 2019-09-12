Saudi princess faces verdict in case of 'beaten workman' in France

By PTI

PARIS: A French court will rule Thursday whether a sister of the Saudi crown prince had a hand in the alleged beating of a workman who carried out repairs in her luxury Paris apartment.

Hassa bint Salman, daughter of King Salman, is a sister of the kingdom's powerful de facto ruler, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, known widely by his initials "MBS".

The 42-year-old princess is accused of instructing her bodyguard Rani Saidi to beat up Ashraf Eid, a plumber, after he was seen taking pictures inside her home in September 2016.

Prosecutors have called for the princess, who was tried in absentia in July, to be given a six-month suspended sentence for complicity in an act of intentional violence, complicity in illegal confinement and complicity in theft.

Saidi is charged with intentional violence, theft and illegal confinement.

Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month suspended sentence for Saidi, and a fine of 5,000 euros (USD 5,500) each for him and the princess.

Eid was working on the seventh floor of the luxury apartment block owned by the Saudi royals on Avenue Foch, a favourite destination of foreign millionaires in Paris when he was called to the fifth floor to repair a damaged washbasin.

He took pictures of the bathroom which he told investigators he needed to carry out his work.

Eid claims that the princess flew into a rage after he caught her reflection in a mirror on camera.

She called in her bodyguard, who allegedly beat him.

Eid claimed he was also tied up and ordered to kiss the feet of the princess, who is lionised in the Saudi state-run media for her charity work and women's rights campaigning.

The plumber claimed he was allowed to leave the apartment only after several hours, during which his phone was destroyed, and that at one point the princess shouted: "Kill him, the dog, he doesn't deserve to live." A warrant for the princess's arrest was issued in France in December 2017.