Will keep trying to ensure ICJ judgement is fully implemented: MEA on Jadhav's consular access

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours after Pakistan said that it would not give second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India on Thursday said that it will keep trying that the judgement of International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was in India's favour, is fully implemented.

The judgement of ICJ was in our favour... We will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"These things are being discussed through diplomatic channels and that is where I would like to leave it at this point of time," he added.



ALSO READ: Kulbhushan Jadhav to not get second consular access: Pakistan Foreign Ministry

Earlier today, Islamabad said that there would be no second consular access to Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" following a closed trial in April 2017.

"There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement,"There would be no 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav": We will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels pic.twitter.com/6H0i0BMDVH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Pakistan had first offered the consular access to Jadhav on August 2 but India had insisted that the consular access should be "effective and unhindered."

On September 2, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav in the presence of Pakistani officials. It was a recorded meeting.

After Pakistan announced in April 2017 that Jadhav has given death sentence by a military court, India moved the ICJ, rejecting Pakistan's allegations about Jadhav's involvement in spying and subversive activities.

The ICJ in July had asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

India has maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by from Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.