Famous Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' photographer, Charlie Cole, passes away

Published: 13th September 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

The seven-week-long Tiananmen Square protests and their bloody end — hundreds if not thousands of people are believed to have died. This June 5 1989 photo, later came to be known as the 'tank man.' taken by Charlie Cole. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

VIETNAM: Charlie Cole, one of the photographers who captured the famous Tank Man on film during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, has died. He was 64.

He died last week in Bali, Indonesia, where he had been residing, the BBC reported on Friday.

Cole was one of four photographers that captured the image on June 5, 1989, of the man standing in the way of a column of tanks, a day after hundreds possibly thousands of people died.

Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture which became a defining image of the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

He took his picture for Newsweek with a telephoto lens from the balcony of a hotel, framing it so the man was only just in the bottom left corner.

Cole later described how he had expected the man would be killed, and felt it was his responsibility to record what was happening.

But the unidentified protester was eventually pulled away from the scene by two men. What happened to him remains unknown.

