Home World

Philippine capital Manila jolted by 5.2 magnitude earthquake

The 5.2-magnitude jolt hit offshore near sparsely populated Polillo Island, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey.

Published: 13th September 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Office employees, some wearing hard hats, gather in the open as they file out of their building following a magnitude 5.5 that rocked some areas of the country's north, including in the capital, that also briefly disrupted train services

Office employees, some wearing hard hats, gather in the open as they file out of their building following a magnitude 5.5 that rocked some areas of the country's north, including in the capital, that also briefly disrupted train services. ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

MANILA: An earthquake that struck east of the Philippine capital Manila on Friday set buildings swaying and sent scores into the streets, but there were no immediate reports of damage, authorities said.

The 5.2-magnitude jolt hit offshore near sparsely populated Polillo Island, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey.

Buildings in the capital were briefly evacuated and trains halted as crews looked for any damage.

"We have not received any calls for help or reports of emergency incidents related to the quake," Tricia Cervantes, of the rescue office in Manila's Makati district said.

The shaking was felt strongly at the epicentre, but there were no immediate reports of destruction.

"Everyone rushed out of the buildings. We were terrified," Rezil Golbin, a civilian employee at the police office on Polillo Island said.

"Even the prisoners at the jail cell here were shouting, 'Get us out of here!'" she added

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
earthquake manila Philippine
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp