Home World

Twitter suspends accounts of Raul Castro, Cuban media outlets

Twitter torpedoed the accounts, just when Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel was addressing the nation on state-run TV about fuel shortage due to US sanctions.

Published: 13th September 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Cuba's outgoing President Raul Castro (right) and new President Miguel Diaz-Canel (Left) raise their arms in unison. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter has suspended the accounts of Cuban Communist party leader Raul Castro as well as the major state-run media outlets of the country.

Twitter torpedoed the accounts on Wednesday, just when Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel was addressing the nation on state-run TV about fuel shortage due to US sanctions.

In his speech, Diaz-Canel advised citizens about the shortage, what the government was doing to ration services and ensure the smoothest running of the country, as well as best practices for ordinary Cubans to save electricity, Sputnik news agency reported on Thursday.

However, significantly fewer Cubans got the news than Havana hoped because just minutes before the show aired, Twitter systematically suspended the accounts of essentially every single popular media outlet on the island as well as numerous prominent journalists and the Cuban Communist Party.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry's Twitter account, which remained active, denounced the shutdowns as "an obvious concerted operation" and an attempt to "limit the pronouncements of the revolutionaries in favour of the truth."

According to a report in the BBC, while Cuba's pro-government journalists' union denounced the suspensions of the Twitter accounts as "massive censorship", the social media giant cited violations of its policies.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuba Raul Castro Miguel Diaz-Canel
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp