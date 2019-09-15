Home World

Hong Kong protesters rally for support at British Consulate

Protesters repeated calls for Hong Kong's former colonial ruler to ensure the city's autonomy is upheld under agreements made when it ceded power to China in 1997.

Published: 15th September 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong protesters

Protesters carry a huge British flag during a peaceful demonstration outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HONG KONG: Hundreds of demonstrators rallied Sunday outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, stepping up calls for international support in their months-long campaign for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Those gathered waved British flags, sang "God save the Queen" and chanted "UK save Hong Kong."

With banners declaring "one country, two systems is dead," they repeated calls for Hong Kong's former colonial ruler to ensure the city's autonomy is upheld under agreements made when it ceded power to China in 1997.

Demonstrators held similar rallies Sept.

1 at the British facility and last weekend at the US Consulate.

The protests were triggered in June by an extradition bill that many saw as an example of China's increasing intrusion and a chipping away at Hong Kong's freedoms and rights, many of which are not accorded to mainland China.

The government promised this month to withdraw the bill, which would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, but protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city's leaders and police accountability.

The summer of protest has seen clashes between protesters and Hong Kong's police, who demonstrators have accused of abuses.

More than 1,300 people have been arrested since June.

The unrest has further battered Hong Kong's economy, which was already reeling from the US-China trade war.

It is also seen as an embarrassment to China's ruling Communist Party ahead of October 1 National Day celebrations.

There were plans to converge later Sunday at the Causeway Bay shopping district in defiance of a police ban of a rally by the Civil Human Rights Front.

Police also banned the group's August 31 march but protesters turned up anyway.

Clashes erupted that night, with police storming a subway car and hitting passengers with batons and pepper spray.

Pro-democracy protesters and supporters of the central government in Beijing clashed Saturday at a shopping mall and several public places.

Police arrested more than a dozen people and hospital authorities said 25 were injured.

The violence amid the mid-autumn festival holiday came after several nights of peaceful rallies that featured protesters belting out a new protest song in mass singing at shopping malls.

Thousands of people also carried lanterns with pro-democracy messages in public areas and formed illuminated human chains on two of the city's peaks on Friday night to mark the major Chinese festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hong Kong protests British Consulate
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp