Home World

Nightmare 'comes true' as sleeping US woman swallows wedding ring

An X-ray scan identified the 2.4-carat ring in her 29-year-old Jenna Evans' stomach and doctors agreed it would be unwise "to let nature take its course", media reports said.

Published: 16th September 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

engagement ring, wedding ring, diamond ring

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

WASHINGTON: A US woman has undergone surgery after removing and swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep due to a nightmare in which she and her fiancé were on a speeding train and she was forced to swallow the ring to protect it from "bad guys".

Jenna Evans, 29, woke at her home in California to realize the episode had been a dream, but saw her diamond ring was missing. The woman said she woke up her fiancé to explain, and the couple went to a hospital.

The incident took place late last week. Evans said she struggled to recall the situation to medics "because I was laughing/crying so hard".

An X-ray scan identified the 2.4-carat ring in her stomach and doctors agreed it would be unwise "to let nature take its course", media reports said.

Evans later had a procedure to remove the ring but said she was asked to sign release forms in case of her death. "Then I cried a lot because I would be so mad if I died. I waited a long time for that damn engagement ring."

The surgery was a success and Evans said she woke up "hysterically crying".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wedding ring United States marriage Jenna Evans
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp