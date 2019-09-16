Home World

Top Democrat Steny Hoyer to join Trump-Modi rally in Houston, says Indian ambassador to US

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is a friend of Prime Minister Modi, too, had shown interest in attending the rally.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer. | (File | AP)

Senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer. | (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Senior Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump for the "Howdy, Modi!" mega-event in Houston later this month, the Indian ambassador to the US has said.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump would be addressing "Howdy, Modi!" event on September 22 where a record audience of over 50,000 people have already registered.

"The Majority Leader of the House, Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, is also going to address the gathering," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Indian Ambassador to the US, confirmed to PTI on Friday about the participation of the Democratic leader at the event on September 22.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is a friend of Prime Minister Modi, too, had shown interest in attending the rally.

However, she will not be able to attend because of her prior family commitment.

Pelosi had attended Modi's last major public address in the US in San Jose in 2015.

Welcoming the decision of Hoyer to accept the invitation from organisers Texas India Forum, Shringla said this "also reflects the strong bipartisan support" for the relationship between two countries.

After the civil nuclear deal under the Bush administration, the India-US relationship has enjoyed strong bipartisan support under the successive administrations.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans have registered for the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston.

The one-of-its-kind mega event will see the participation of a large number of elected officials, including senators, congressmen, governors, judges,as well as business leaders.

"This illustrates the strong bonds of friendship and excellent people to people contacts between two countries," Shringla said.

The White House on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump would join Prime Minister Modi at the Houston rally.

"The two leaders addressing the event sets a bold precedent which is unconventional and unique," Shringla said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nancy Pelosi Steny Hoyer PM Modi Donald Trump Howdy Modi
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp