Home World

Hong Kong activists take cause to US Congress, urge pressure on Beijing

Young people at the forefront of Hong Kong's mass protests testified before a congressional commission in Washington in support of US defending civil rights.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, left, listens as activist and singer Denise Ho, testifies at a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, left, listens as activist and singer Denise Ho, testifies at a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement on Tuesday appealed directly to US lawmakers to exert pressure on Beijing, warning that an erosion of the city's special status would embolden China's leaders around the world.

In an appearance likely to infuriate Beijing, young people at the forefront of Hong Kong's mass protests testified before a congressional commission in Washington in support of US legislation aimed at defending Hong Kongers' civil rights.

"This is not a plea for so-called 'foreign interference,' nor for Hong Kong independence," said Cantopop star Denise Ho, whose music has been banned in mainland China for her activism.

"This is a plea for universal human rights. This is a plea for democracy. This is a plea for the freedom to choose," she said.

Ho said China's clampdown in Hong Kong -- where a bid by its leaders to allow extraditions to the mainland ignited a mass movement in opposition -- was a test for all who believe in a world that is "free, open and civil."

"If Hong Kong falls, it would easily become the springboard for the totalitarian regime of China to push its rules and priorities overseas, utilizing its economic powers to conform others to their communist values," she said.

The hearing is examining a proposal that would end Hong Kong's special trading status unless the State Department each year certifies that the city's authorities are respecting human rights and rule of law.

"Beijing shouldn't have it both ways, reaping all the economic benefits of Hong Kong's standing in the world while eradicating our sociopolitical identity," said 22-year-old Joshua Wong, who has become a signature face of the protests.

"As I speak, Hong Kong is standing at a critical juncture. The stakes have never been higher," he said.

He warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping may take harsher action before next month's 70th anniversary of communist China.

"Sending in the tanks remains irrational, though not impossible," Wong said.

Wong warned that a baby born today would be 28 in 2047 -- the date when China's promise with colonial ruler Britain to allow "one country, two systems" expires.

"That deadline is closer to us than it appears; there's no return," Wong said.

"I hope that historians will celebrate the United States Congress for having stood on the side of Hong Kongers, the side of human rights and democracy," he said.

Hong Kong protesters have rallied outside the US consulate in a bid to gain international support.

President Donald Trump's administration, however, has taken a low profile, with some analysts saying that a vocal US stance could feed Beijing's attempts to brand the protesters as foreign agitators.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong US Beijing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp