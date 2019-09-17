Home World

Trump joining Modi event will be message for world, says Jaishankar

PM Narendra Modi, during his visit to the US, will be addressing the Indian diaspora at an event called 'Howdy Modi' in Houston on September 22.

Published: 17th September 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diaspora event in Houston next week will be a message for the world and it is up to Pakistan what they wish to read, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said here on Tuesday.

Modi, during his visit to the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), will be addressing the Indian diaspora at an event called 'Howdy Modi' in Houston on September 22, and will be joined by Trump as a special gesture.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of the External Affairs Ministry in 100 days of the Modi government's second term, Jaishankar spoke about Indo-US relations and said these have come a long way and were in "good health".

To a question, the minister described as a "matter of great honour" Trump accepting to attend the diaspora event on the invitation of the Indian-American community. "And obviously, we will welcome President Trump in the warmest manner," he added.

Jaishankar, who has served as Indian Ambassador to the US, said the Houston event is the third time Modi would be doing a major community event in the US. "And I regard this as a great achievement of the India-American community," he said.

"If today, there is an event of this size and have someone like President Trump coming there, this shows where the community has reached, how it is regarded in the US, the respect it commands out there. It is obviously the achievement of the community," he added.

He said with such events, the community definitely stands more motivated, united, inspired by the fact that Modi is the Prime Minister.

Asked whether Trump's presence at the event would be a message for Pakistan, the External Affairs Minister said there are going to be multiple messages there. "And obviously it will be up to Pakistanis to read what they wish to read and the same applies to other parts of the world."

Noting that communities and countries develop a reputation, he said, "In my sense, it's not just Pakistan, the whole world will be watching the Houston event and take lessons from there what Indian-Americans have achieved, what India-US state of relations are today."

The minister said India-US relations have gone through repeated changes with administrations like that of former US President Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

"The India-US relationship has come a long way and if we look today at the quality of the relationship, amount of the trade, amount of political comfort, amount of security cooperation, amount of movement of people, students, research, there is no facet of relationship today which hasn't sort of gone upwards over the last 20 years," the former diplomat said.

"The trajectory was always upwards. Even today if we are planning an event like Houston, the thinking from our part is very bi-partisan. And from their (US) side also the approach is bi-partisan. I want to reassure all of you people India-US relationship is in very good health," he said.

Jaishankar also said he was very satisfied about what has happened in the last few years. "And I am very optimistic about where we are going," he said.

Talking about trade issues with the US, he said, "As the relationship grows, there will be some issues. The only thing there will be no problem if you don't trade. And the trade problem happens with the people who are closest too because those are the ones with whom you do most of the trade."

Jaishankar noted that the trade issues are in fact normal, in many ways reflective of very substantial relationship.

Asked what would happen if the issue of Kashmir comes up during Modi's US visit, he said, "Don't worry much about what people will say on Jammu and Kashmir... Let me tell you one thing, there is complete predictability about my position. My position has been clear since 1972 and my position is not going to change. At the end of the day it is my issue. So on my issue my position has prevailed and will prevail. So don't worry about those aspects."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Donald Trump Jaishankar Howdy Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp