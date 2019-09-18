Home World

'Howdy Modi!' will be a sneak peak into contributions of Indian-Americans to the US

Over 50,000 attendees and those watching at home will experience the vibrant expressions of people empowered by their identity and driven to enrich the communities around them

Published: 18th September 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The mega "Howdy Modi!" diaspora event here on Sunday to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump would provide the world with a glimpse of the contributions of Indian-Americans to the cultural, intellectual and social landscape of the US, the organisers say.

For the first time, Modi and Trump would share the stage to address the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora during the September 22 event titled Shared Dreams, Bright Future" that would focus on the success of Indian-Americans as well as the strength of the US-India relationship.

Describing the joint appearance of the two leaders as "unconventional and unique", Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indian Ambassador to the US said, "the event will reflect the strong bipartisan support there has been for US-India relations.

" Indian-Americans are an "organic bridge" between the world's two largest democracies, he said.

Modi will be visiting the US from September 21-27 for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It is his first US trip after winning a second term as prime minister in May.

He will also have a meeting with CEO's of energy companies in Houston, world's energy capital, before heading to New York for the UNGA.

This will be the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope, Jugal Malini, member of the Texas India Forum (TIF), which is the main organiser of the event, said.

The event is the third meeting between Trump and Modi in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.

The organisers hope to keep the event non-partisan, and has invited speakers including Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives.

Jagdip Ahluwalia, founding secretary and currently executive director of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH), told PTI there are 90 organisations in town participating in the event.

IACCGH has created a special billboard to welcome Modi.

Houston is the energy capital of the world and the most diverse city in America.

The news of President Trump joining this is a sign of the growing importance of the US-India relationship, he said.

Hundreds of volunteers, TIF, the Indian Consulate in Houston, city officials, governor's office are all working together to make the event a success.

TIF said the event will start with a 90-minute cultural programme- Woven: The Indian-American Story- that is a celebration of Indian-Americans and their contributions to the cultural, intellectual and social landscape of the US.

Over 50,000 attendees and those watching at home will experience the vibrant expressions of people empowered by their identity and driven to enrich the communities around them, it said.

Rishi Bhutada, public relations and media coordinator for the event, said, Out of 50,000 people expected, 8,000 are coming from outside Texas state.

There will be a cultural programme, followed by the Prime Minister Modi's address, he said.

Welcome messages, personalised billboards across the city, special video from various organisations and prominent people are seen throughout the city.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his message said, "I'm deeply appreciative of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to Digital India for India to keep making progress, India needs to be a leader online.

" Another message from Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said, "India has world class entrepreneurs and human capital.

The Prime Minister's vision is spot on; he knows how tech is a powerful tool to enable human ingenuity.

" Durga Agrawal, President and CEO of Piping Tech and Products, extended a warm welcome to the prime ministers on behalf of the Indian-American community in Houston.

Bhavesh Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, described the business relations between India and Texas while sharing an enthusiastic message to welcome the prime minister.

Paul Jacobs, former executive chairman, Qualcomm, said "We share Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

" David Leebron, President of Rice University, is pleased that the prime minister has decided to come to Houston and proudly zooms in on the Indian-American community on campus while highlighting their contribution towards diversity.

Meanwhile, many are praying for the rain to stop as a trio of tropical storm systems brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday may dump heavy rain in parts of Texas and Louisiana in the coming days.

Threats from the storm include heavy rainfall and flooding in the Houston area, said Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the Harris County Flood Control District.

Tropical depression Imelda could bring up to 18 inches of rain to parts of southeastern parts of the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has placed resources on standby across the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Howdy Modi Indian-Americans
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp