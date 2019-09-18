Home World

Man sentenced to 16 months for vandalising gurdwara in US

Police were earlier considering hate crime charges against Manukyan, saying the messages were designed as a threat to the Sikh community.

Published: 18th September 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

Artyom Manukyan's sentence is concurrent with a penalty he faces under a prior arson case

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A 29-year-old man in the US has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for vandalising a Sikh temple in 2017, according to a media report.

Artyom Manukyan's sentence is concurrent with a penalty he faces under a prior arson case, Los Angeles Times reported.

He scrawled two hateful screeds outside the Hollywood Sikh Temple on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz in August 2107, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police were earlier considering hate crime charges against Manukyan, saying the messages were designed as a threat to the Sikh community.

He pleaded no contest to felony vandalism of religious property in August 2018.

He was sentenced on Monday.

Before the 2017 incident, Manukyan was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft auto and making criminal threats, the report said.

At the time of the vandalism, there had been an 11.5 per cent increase in hate crimes across California in the previous year, according to the California Department of Justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hate Crime US US Crime
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp