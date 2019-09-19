Home World

US congressional panel examines whistleblower complaint involving Trump

The complaint filed by a US intelligence official stemmed from Trump's communications with a foreign leader and a "promise" allegedly made by the president.

Published: 19th September 2019 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

WASHINTON: A senior US intelligence official was appearing before a congressional committee on Thursday to discuss a whistleblower complaint which The Washington Post said involves behaviour by President Donald Trump.

According to the newspaper, the complaint filed by a US intelligence official stemmed from Trump's communications with a foreign leader and a "promise" allegedly made by the president.

The foreign leader involved was not identified by the Post.

The intelligence official filed a complaint with Michael Atkinson, the inspector general (IC IG) of the intelligence community, the Post said, adding that Atkinson considered it a matter of "urgent concern" that necessitated the notification of congressional oversight committees.

Representative Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Atkinson was appearing behind closed doors on Thursday for a briefing on his handling of the whistleblower complaint.

"The IC IG determined that this complaint is both credible and urgent, and that it should be transmitted to Congress under the clear letter of the law," Schiff said in a statement.

"The committee places the highest importance on the protection of whistleblowers and their complaints to Congress."

Schiff said Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence, has agreed to testify in open session before the committee on September 26 but the Post said Maguire has so far refused to share details about the complaint with Congress.

The Post said the whistleblower complaint was filed with the Inspector General on August 12 and that it involved Trump's communications with a foreign leader.

According to the newspaper, Trump had communications or interactions with at least five foreign leaders in the preceding five weeks, including a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 31.

During that period, Trump also met with the prime minister of Pakistan, the prime minister of the Netherlands and the emir of Qatar and received two letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, it said.

Trump has had an uneasy relationship with the US intelligence community since taking office and has frequently been critical of their work.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump United States US congressional committee
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp