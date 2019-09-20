Home World

'Howdy Modi' brings together Indian-Americans, Hindu-Americans: Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard, 38, on Thursday, extended her warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming US visit beginning on Saturday.

Published: 20th September 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: "Howdy Modi" is bringing together Indian-Americans and Hindu Americans from across the US, Democratic presidential aspirant and the first Hindu woman in the US Congress Tulsi Gabbard has said.

Gabbard, 38, on Thursday, extended her warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming US visit beginning on Saturday.

"I'm very happy to see that Howdy Modi is bringing together Indian-Americans and Hindu Americans from across our country, including many of my colleagues in the US Congress," Gabbard said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will attend a large gathering with an audience of over 50,000 at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, September 22.

US President Donald Trump along with a number of high-ranking US government officials, including Governors, Members of Congress and Mayors will attend the "Howdy Modi!" event.

"India is the world's oldest and largest democracy, and one of the United States most important allies," Gabbard said.

"The United States and India must work closely together if we are to address the pressing issues that impact our nations, our countries, and the entire world such as combating climate change, preventing nuclear war and nuclear proliferation, and improving the economic well-being of our people," she said.

Gabbard described the wonderful opportunity the US and India has for "a strong and lasting partnership between our two great nations, a partnership based on shared values and objectives".

ALSO READ | PM Modi's US itinerary: Address at UNGA, nearly 20 bilaterals, Houston diaspora event

"Let us work together to usher in the 21st century of aloha-respect and love for others, no matter our race, religion, ethnicity, caste, economic status or political affiliations," Gabbard said.

The fourth-term lawmaker is a former Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans.

She was part of a select group of Members of Congress to greet and escort Modi to the podium when he addressed a Joint Session of Congress in June 2016 and has welcomed him to events promoting greater US-India relations.

A long-time advocate for greater ties between the US and India, she also congratulated Modi when he was first elected as Prime Minister following the 2014 elections.

Gabbard, who converted to Hinduism early in her life and has become the first-ever Hindu to be running for the presidency in the US, is highly popular among Indian-Americans.

She supported Senator Bernie Sanders against the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tulsi Gabbard Howdy Modi PM Modi Donald Trump
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp