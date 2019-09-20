Pakistan PM Imran Khan apprises Saudi Crown Prince on situation in Kashmir

By PTI

JEDDAH/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Jeddah and apprised him of the situation in Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status last month, according to an official statement.

Khan arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, a close ally of Pakistan, providing generous financial aid to the cash-strapped country.

According to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's official Twitter account, Khan "highlighted the tyranny of the Indian government" in Kashmir following New Delhi's decision revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Khan has been in regular contact with the crown prince over telephone over the Kashmir issue.

Riyadh also sent Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs to Islamabad earlier this month to calm down the tense situation between India and Pakistan.

The tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India told the international community that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

New Delhi has also made it clear that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and there is no scope for third party intervention.

New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

During his meeting with the Saudi prince, Khan also condemned the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia on Aramco's oil facilities, the PMO statement said in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.

He condemned the recent attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, which has reduced the kingdom's crude production, fanning fear of further instability in the Middle East.

Earlier, Khan was received at the royal terminal in Jeddah by Makkah's Governor Khalid Bin Faisal al Saud and Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr.

Ibrahim Al-Assaf, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Khan is accompanied by the first lady and an 11-member delegation that includes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Following consultations with the Saudi leadership, Khan will leave for New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly where he has vowed to raise the Kashmir issue.