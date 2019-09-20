Home World

Trump administration blocks whistleblower report

The whistleblower's reported complaint is about incidents including a private conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.

Published: 20th September 2019 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has plunged into a showdown with Congress over access to a whistleblower's reported complaint about incidents including a private conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader.

The government's intelligence watchdog says the blocked complaint is "serious" and "urgent."

The administration is keeping Congress from even learning what exactly the whistleblower is alleging, but the intelligence community's inspector general says the matter involves the "most significant" responsibilities of intelligence leadership.

One report said it involved a promise Trump made in a phone call to a foreign leader.

A lawmaker said the complaint was "based on a series of events."

The inspector general appeared before the House intelligence committee behind closed doors Thursday but declined, under administration orders, to reveal the substance of the complaint.

The chairman of the House intelligence committee says he cannot confirm a press report that said a whistleblower's complaint concerned a promise President Donald Trump made on a phone call to a foreign leader.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California said Thursday the acting director of national intelligence is withholding the complaint from Congress in an unprecedented departure from the law.

Schiff said, "There is an effort to prevent this information from getting to Congress."

He said he believes the whistleblower's complaint "likely involves the president or people around him."

The intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, appeared behind closed doors Thursday but declined to tell the panel the substance of the complaint.

The Washington Post reported it involved a promise Trump made to an unnamed foreign leader.

President Donald Trump says he would never say anything "inappropriate" on a call with a foreign leader.

Trump's tweeted statement Thursday comes as lawmakers look to scrutinise the handling of an intelligence whistleblower complaint that The Washington Post reported stemmed from a call Trump conducted with an unspecified foreign leader.

The Post said Trump made an unspecified "promise" to the leader. The Associated Press has not confirmed the report.

Trump says that he understands that many people listen to those calls, adding "is anybody dumb enough to believe" that he would speak inappropriately under those circumstances.

He adds that "I would only do what is right anyway.

" The government's intelligence watchdog is set to testify in a closed session before the House intelligence committee about the handling of a whistleblower complaint.

The Washington Post reported Thursday the complaint involves an intelligence official's allegation that President Donald Trump made an unspecified "promise" to an unidentified foreign leader.

The Post cited two anonymous former US officials. The Associated Press has not confirmed the report.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep.Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says inspector general Michael Atkinson determined the whistleblower complaint was "credible and urgent" and should be "transmitted to Congress."

Atkinson is scheduled to testify Thursday.

The White House had no immediate comment. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to discuss details. He's expected to testify publicly about the whistleblower complaint Sept. 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump United States Donald Trump whistleblower
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp