23 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes by Afghanistan security forces

Published: 21st September 2019 04:12 PM

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: As many as 23 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes carried out by Afghan security forces in the provinces of Kandahar, Ghazni, and Badghis, state media reported on Saturday.

Sputnik cited a report by Khaama Press news agency as saying that 10 terrorists were killed and 2 others injured in the airstrikes in the Arghistan District of Kandahar.

Three terrorists were killed in the Andar District of Ghazni Province, the strike in the Bala Murghab district of Badghis left 10 Taliban members dead.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups, including the Taliban. 

TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Taliban violence in Afghanistan
