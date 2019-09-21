Home World

Cleric arrested in Pakistan for sexually molesting student

The cleric was arrested on Friday after the medical examination of the child proved sexual abuse, police said.

Published: 21st September 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Child sexual abuse

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A cleric has been arrested for sexually molesting a madrassa student in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report.

A case was registered against the cleric on the complaint of the 12-year-old victim's father, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The cleric was arrested on Friday after the medical examination of the child proved sexual abuse, police said.

"All measures will be taken to investigate the case on merit, including conducting a DNA test and other legal formalities," Superintendent of Police Rai Mazhar Iqbal, said.

Police is also investigating whether the cleric molested any other child, the report said.

Meanwhile, a report by an NGO in Pakistan revealed that over 1,300 children faced sexual abuse of some kind in the first six months of this year in the country.

The report took into consideration the incidents of sexual violence against children from January to June, concluding that almost a shocking 1,304 cases had been reported during the said period, Geo TV reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Child Sexual Abuses
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp