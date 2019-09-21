Home World

Modi's Houston visit may seal major energy deal

PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Houston on Saturday and head for the roundtable with the chiefs of the energy majors.

Published: 21st September 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming agenda-heavy US visit may start a new phase of corporate relations between major energy companies of the two countries.

According to industry sources, an energy major of India Inc may finalise a deal to pick up equity stake in a US-based Fortune 500 oil company. Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani, and Vedanta are among the companies with significant investment in the oil and energy segment.

RIL, Vedanta Cairn or Adani may take up a stake in an American oil major, sources said.

CEOs of 16 leading American companies will attend the roundtable with the Prime Minister in Houston on Saturday, including Baker Hughes, BP, Cheniere Energy, Dominion Energy, Emerson Electric Company, ExxonMobil, Perot Group and Hillwood, IHS Markit, LyondellBasell Industries, McDermott, Schlumberger, Tellurian, Total, Air Products, Vinmar International and Westlake Chemicals.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's US itinerary - Address at UNGA, nearly 20 bilaterals, Houston diaspora event

Further, public sector oil companies including Indian Oil Corp are also likely to use the opportunity to strike oil supply deals, in the wake of the recent disruption in oil markets post drone attacks at Aramco's two oil processing units in Saudi Arabia.

Modi will arrive in Houston on Saturday and head for the roundtable with the chiefs of the energy majors. He is also expected to meet top executives of various start-ups and encourage them to have a wide presence in India.

On the bilateral level, he would discuss various trade pacts with his US counterpart. Besides cooperation in the field of defence and energy, the two countries are likely to discuss action-steps for higher trade and commerce.

Modi will be in the US from September 21 to 27. He will participate in a rally of Indian-Americans in Houston besides addressing the UN General Assembly in New York.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Houston UNGA
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp