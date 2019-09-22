Pakistani Twitterati troll PM Imran Khan on difference over welcome received by him, Modi in US

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Twitterati from Pakistan trolled Imran Khan on Saturday on the apparent difference in the reception accorded to PM Narendra Modi and him upon their respective arrivals in the United States ahead of UNGA session.

While PM Modi was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, and other officials at the airport, Khan, who arrived in the US on board Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's aircraft, was received by Pakistan's UN ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.

"SELECTED versus ELECTED," said another user in response. Earlier in the day, Modi left netizens impressed with his gesture when he promptly picked up flowers from the ground which fell from the bouquet given to him during the welcome ceremony at the airport.

Modi and Khan will address the UN General Assembly on Friday. While Khan's address is expected to centre around India's move on Kashmir, New Delhi has cleared that Prime Minister Modi will focus on his country's contribution on development, peace, and security fronts as a responsible member of the global body.