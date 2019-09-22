Sparsh Shah: The specially-abled teen  who sang Jana Gana Mana at Howdy Modi 

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing stage with US President Donald Trump was not the only highlight of the the 'Howdy Modi' event. Specially-abled Indian-American teenager Sparsh Shah singing Jana Gana Mana too grabbed headlines.

But who is he? 16-year-old Sparsh Shah, who was born with a rare medical condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta or brittle bone disease, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker from New Jersey, US.

Sparsh sand the Indian national anthem in front of a 50000-strong Indian diaspora crowd at the event that took place at NRG Stadium in Texas, Houston.

His medical condition, which according to reports has led to him breaking more than 130 bones in his body over the years, however, did not deter him from achieving his dreams.

His first breakthrough was when he recorded himself singing Eminem's popular song 'Not Afraid', which received more than 15 million views on YouTube alone. This grabbed the attention of Eminem himself, who tweeted about the talented teen.

He also appeared on Ted Talks, the Steve Harvey Show and other international talent shows such as Little Big Shots, presented by Dawn French. He even appeared and gave a performance on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ahead of singing "Jana Gana Mana" on stage, he said he was "super, super excited" to finally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

"I am honored & humbled to be invited to sing the Indian National Anthem at a Community Summit in honor of the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi; in the presence of the President of USA, Mr @realdonaldtrump & 50,000 audience members in Houston, TX+Billions watching live!" he tweeted ahead of the event.

“Special thanks to the Texas India Forum and Mela Productions for bestowing this honor! I am proud to represent Voice of Specially Abled People at this prestigious event,” Shah also said on his Facebook page.