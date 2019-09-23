Home World

PM Modi cheers for Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid

Trump, a Republican, has already announced that he will seek a second term at the White House in the general elections in 2020.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk around NRG Stadium waving to the crowd. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cheered for Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid at the 'Howdy, Modi' event here, saying 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar", as the US president joined him at the mega gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

At the event, Modi and Trump clasped hands as they took the stage to a mix of drumbeats and cheers.

Many spectators in the crowd of wore white T-shirts that proclaimed: "Howdy, Modi."

Modi introduced Trump as "my friend, a friend of India" and as someone who "has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere."

Trump returned the compliment during his remarks, lavishing praise on Modi and calling him "a great man and a great leader."

ALSO READ | PM Modi welcomes US President for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'

Welcoming Trump, Modi said, "We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America."

"We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar', rang loud and clear," Modi said, rephrasing his successful election slogan 'Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar'.

Trump responded with a smile.

Trump, a Republican, has already announced that he will seek a second term at the White House in the general elections in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Donald Trump PM Modi in US Howdy Modi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp