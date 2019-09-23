PM Modi inaugurates Gandhi Museum, Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Houston
The inaugurations were initiated during a community function at the NRG stadium after the Prime Minister, with President Donald Trump on his side, addressed the 50,000 Indian-Americans.
HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) inaugurated Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston.
"The Eternal Gandhi museum will be a prized cultural landmark in Houston. I have been associated with this effort for a while. It will surely make Gandhi Ji's thoughts popular among the youth," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Gujarati Samaj Houston Event Centre along with Shri Siddhi Vinayak Temple here.
