Home World

Donald Trump out to square America First with united front on Iran at UNGA

While Trump wants allies to join the US in further isolating Iran, he also seems to be holding to his go-it-alone strategy of using economic bans.

Published: 24th September 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: President Donald Trump goes before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to try to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.

While Trump wants allies to join the US in further isolating Iran, he also seems to be holding to his go-it-alone strategy of using economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to give up its nuclear program and stop attacks that are rattling the Middle East.

On Monday, the president praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a new deal to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear pact from which Trump walked away.

ALSO READ| Trump says meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani not scheduled

The president also said he appreciated the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been trying to get Trump back in the deal and has suggested the American president meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while both are in New York this week.

But at the same time, Trump declared: "We're not looking for any mediators." He said that if Iran wants to talk, "they know who to call." Both Trump and Rouhani have said no meeting is on the agenda for this week, although the US leader left some wiggle room, adding, "I never rule anything out."

Trump was expected to use his speech to blame Iran for recent strikes against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Iran has denied orchestrating the attack, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has deemed "an act of war."

Britain, France and Germany joined the United States on Monday in blaming Iran for the attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, for his part, pointed to claims of responsibility by Yemeni rebels and insisted: "If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery."

Trump also is expected to use his address to the General Assembly to address the ongoing standoff in Venezuela. The United States and more than a dozen Latin American countries agreed Monday to investigate and arrest associates and senior officials of the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro who are suspected of crimes like drug trafficking, money laundering and financing terrorism.

Trump is expected to have kinder words for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even though the autocrat continues to hold a tight grip on his nuclear weapons. Trump has met Kim for summits in Singapore and Hanoi and orchestrated a surprise encounter with him in June at the Demilitarized Zone, where he became the first U.S. president to ever set foot in North Korea.

Trump said Monday that another meeting with the North Korean leader "could happen soon." He provided few details, and it wasn't clear what officials were doing behind the scenes to set up a meeting to break the diplomatic impasse over the North's development of nuclear-armed missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

Trump's comments, even with few specifics backing them up, are tantalizing because there is extreme interest, especially in Japan and South Korea, in whether Trump and Kim can strike a deal on one of the world's most pressing standoffs.

ALSO READ| 'Just wait till Trump-Modi talks on Tuesday': MEA on US President's 'mediation' offer on Kashmir

This is Trump's third speech to the world body. Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters about the president's trip to the UN on condition of anonymity, said that he will use his speech to affirm America's leadership role in the international community. That's something Trump's critics claim has been weakened by the president's solo style and mercurial rhetoric and actions.

The White House said Trump will also talk about the need to work collectively within the global community to address world challenges - although apparently not climate change.

Trump stopped in only briefly Monday at a summit where world leaders talked about doing something to counter climate change. As they met, the globe hit another mark indicating a warming climate. Arctic sea ice shrank to 1.6 million square miles (4.15 million square kilometres) for the annual summer low, which tied the second-lowest mark on record.

On Monday night, Trump mocked a teenage activist who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations urging world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg scolded the audience at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday, repeatedly asking, "How dare you?" Thunberg said: "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us." In a tweet late Monday, Trump says: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

In his speech to the UN General Assembly last year, Trump expressed disdain for globalism and promoted his "America First" agenda. Like last year, Trump is expected to showcase strong U.S. economic numbers and talk about how he's strengthened America's military.

In his 2018 speech to the assembly, his self-adulation prompted chuckles from world leaders. That barely ruffled Trump, who shares a belief with his supporters that the United States has been asked to do too much for other countries and needs to focus on issues it faces at home.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump UN General Assembly America First Trump UNGA speech US Iran tensions US allies US international ties
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp