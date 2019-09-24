Home World

Future belongs to 'patriots,' not 'globalists': Donald Trump at UN

US President Donald Trump made a fresh attack against the global order Tuesday in a speech before the United Nations, saying that "globalists" would not triumph.

Published: 24th September 2019 08:07 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots," Trump said.

"The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.

TAGS
Donald Trump UNGA Patriots Globalists
